BRIEF-Georgia Power says co, Southern Nuclear prepared to assume Vogtle project management by late july
* Georgia power, southern nuclear prepared to assume vogtle project management by late july
June 27China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.55 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on July 3
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 4 and the dividend will be paid on July 4
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Y7yxv3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Georgia power, southern nuclear prepared to assume vogtle project management by late july
* Expects to recognise a non-cash impairment charge of approximately $180.0 million (pre and post-tax) in its results for year ended 30 June 2017