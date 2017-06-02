BRIEF-Vitasoy International says FY net profit was HK$618 mln
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 2 China Gaoxian Fibre Fabric Holdings Ltd :
* SGX-ST has notified co that it would be placed on watch-list due to MTP entry criteria with effect from 5 June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
