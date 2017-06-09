BRIEF-P-ban.com completes off-floor distribution
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on June 23
June 9 China Gas Holdings Ltd
* Announces transaction in relation to establishment of an investment fund with Bocom International Trust Company Ltd
* Shanghai Jin Ao Investment Management and investor, subsidiary entered into Limited Partnership Agreement regarding establishment of fund
* Says fund is expected to have an aggregate capital commitment of up to RMB10 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on June 23
June 23 Australia's Ardent Leisure Group forecast its full-year dividend would be a quarter of last year's payout, hit by losses at its theme-park division after a fatal accident on a ride at Dreamworld.