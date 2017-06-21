Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 21 China Gas Holdings Ltd>:
* FY net profit attributable HK$4.15 billion versus HK$ 2.27 billion
* Board resolved to recommend payment of a final dividend of HK20 cents per share to shareholders
* FY revenue HK$31.99 billion versus HK$29.50 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.