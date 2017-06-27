BRIEF-Destiny Media appoints Fred Vandenberg CEO
* Destiny Media Technologies provides executive officer and director update
June 27 China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd:
* China Gold International Resources announces the issuance of US$500 million corporate bond
* China Gold International Resources -co's unit to issue bonds of $500 million at an issue price of 99.663% bearing interest at rate of 3.25%
* China Gold International - net proceeds of offer will be used for repaying existing indebtedness, working capital and general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 28 A federal judge in California on Wednesday allowed some claims to proceed by investors who sued Volkswagen AG over its diesel emissions scandal, but agreed to the German automaker's request to dismiss parts of the lawsuit.