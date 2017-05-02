BRIEF-Pak Tak International announces placing of new shares
* China Goldjoy Securities to procure not less than six placee to subscribe up to 283 million placing shares at hk$0.28 per placing share
May 2 China Golden Classic Group Ltd:
* Expected to record a loss after tax for three months ended 31 March 2017
* Expected result due to an increase of selling and distribution costs comparing to corresponding period in 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2pE5WTG] Further company coverage:
* Has been more than two months since company was last in communication with Ge Kun one of two remaining directors of company