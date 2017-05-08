BRIEF-Evotec announces strategic investment in Facio Therapies
* Announces strategic investment in Facio Therapies to support development of novel FSHD therapy
May 8 China Grand Automotive Services Co Ltd :
* Says its affiliated company Baoxin Auto Group Limited will change company name to Grand Baoxin Auto Group Limited
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets