BRIEF-Haisco Pharmaceutical to boost Liaoning unit's registered capital
* Says it plans to boost Liaoning unit's registered capital by 100 million yuan ($14.62 million) to 580 million yuan
June 2 China Grand Automotive Services Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.2 yuan (before tax) per share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.3 new shares for every share for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 7
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 8 and the dividend will be paid on June 8
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/eLrBm0
* Says its unit Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will acquire 100 percent stake in jTAS Inc