June 2 China Grand Automotive Services Co Ltd

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.2 yuan (before tax) per share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.3 new shares for every share for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 7

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 8 and the dividend will be paid on June 8

