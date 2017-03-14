WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 14 China Grand Automotive Services Co Ltd
* Says unit gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 4.0 billion yuan ($578.59 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mEMR0h
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9134 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.