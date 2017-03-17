March 17 China Grand Automotive Services Co Ltd :

* Says its unit issued 2017 1st tranche mid-term bills worth 750 million yuan as of March 14

* Bills are each with issue price of 100 yuan, a term of 3 years and coupon rate of 6.50 percent, as well as maturity date of March 14, 2020

* Evergrowing Bank Co Ltd served as the main underwriter

