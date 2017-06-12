BRIEF-Gensight Biologics launches capital increase of around 20 million euros
* FUNDS TO BE ALLOCATED TO THE PREPARATION OF THE LAUNCH OF GS010 IN EUROPE AND THE UNITED STATES
June 12 China Grand Automotive Services Co Ltd
* Says its unit gets approval to issue commercial paper worth 3 billion yuan ($441.31 million)
* Says its unit gets approval to issue medium term notes worth 3 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sk5tZe; bit.ly/2rhLiuT
* U.S. hospital stocks sharply higher after Senate bill's release (Updates with new details, background)