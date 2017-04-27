BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 27China Greatwall Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says Beijing unit won a bid to provide satellite terminal equipment, for Equipment Development Department of People‘s Republic of China Central Military Commission
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement