April 17 China Green (Holdings) Ltd
* Discloseable transaction in relation to disposal of entire
equity interest in an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary
* Deal for cash consideration of approximately RMB49.8
million
* Purchaser agreed to acquire equity interest, representing
100% of equity interest in target company
* Deal includes debt in amount of approximately RMB45.2
million
* Company expects to record a loss on disposal of
approximately RMB5 million
* Expected that disposal will not have a material adverse
impact on net asset position of group
* Target co being China Green (Fuyang) Beverages Science And
Technology Development Limited; vendor being Xiamen Company
