April 17 China Green (Holdings) Ltd

* Discloseable transaction in relation to disposal of entire equity interest in an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary

* Deal for cash consideration of approximately RMB49.8 million

* Purchaser agreed to acquire equity interest, representing 100% of equity interest in target company

* Deal includes debt in amount of approximately RMB45.2 million

* Company expects to record a loss on disposal of approximately RMB5 million

* Expected that disposal will not have a material adverse impact on net asset position of group

* Target co being China Green (Fuyang) Beverages Science And Technology Development Limited; vendor being Xiamen Company