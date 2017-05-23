May 23 China Green (Holdings) Ltd

* Board proposes to implement capital reorganisation which will involve capital reduction and share subdivision

* par value of each of issued existing shares will be reduced from hk$0.1 each so as to form issued new shares with par value of hk$0.01 each

* each of authorised but unissued existing shares of par value of hk$0.1 each will be sub-divided into 10 new shares of par value of hk$0.01 each