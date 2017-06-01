BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy updates on board membership
June 23 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :
June 1 China Hainan Rubber Industry Group Co Ltd
* Says it cuts share issue size to 2.5 billion yuan ($367.57 million) from 2.9 billion yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sdF4cd
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8015 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 23 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.