May 11 China Hanya Group Holdings Ltd

* Qtrly loss attributable to owners of co HK$7.4 million versus loss of HK$ 2.4 million

* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividend for six months ended 31 March 2017

* Qtrly turnover HK$1.6 million versus HK$3.2 million