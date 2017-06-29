FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2017

BRIEF-China Harmony New Energy Auto says unit enters capital increase deal

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding Ltd

* Unit, independent aftersales co, each of aftersales management entities & strategic investors enters capital increase deal

* Leaguer auto agreed to contribute rmb105 million to independent aftersales co to subscribe for increased registered capital of rmb35 million

* As result of capital increase and loan capitalisation, registered capital of independent aftersales co will increase to rmb276 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

