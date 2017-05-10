BRIEF-Assura announces proposed issue of new ordinary shares
* Proposed placing, by way of accelerated bookbuild, of up to 164 million shares of 10 pence each in co, representing up to 9.9 pct of co's share capital
May 10 China Health Group Ltd
* Company entered into subscription agreements with two subscribers
* Co has agreed to allot and issue, and each of two subscribers has agreed to subscribe for, an aggregate of 420 million subscription shares
* Expected that net proceeds from subscriptions amount to approximately HK$71.3 million
* Subscribers are Crystal Summit Limited and Coral Point Global Limited
* CERENIS THERAPEUTICS: BPIFRANCE SUPPORTS THE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF CER-209 IN NAFLD /NASH WITH A €0.75 MILLION PAYMENT FOR INNOVATION