March 30 China Health Group Ltd

* Refers to announcements in relation to an originating summons against li hong holdings limited

* Defendant has undertaken not to file a winding up petition against co based on alleged outstanding sum

* Company has undertaken to pay sum of us$4 million or its equivalent into court and so paid on 19 october 2016 among other things

* On 30 September 2016, hearing took place during which defendant has undertaken not to file a winding up petition

* It was concluded that plaintiff has shown that there is bona fide dispute of alleged outstanding sum on substantial grounds