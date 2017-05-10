UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 20
June 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open.
May 10 China Healthwise Holdings Ltd:
* China healthwise - entered into a non-binding loi with potential vendor, where co is granted exclusive negotiation right for period of three months
* China healthwise holdings - entered into loi with riche (bvi) limited , a unit of eternity investment
* Loi in relation to possible acquisition by co of entire shareholding interest in smart title limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
