March 29 China Healthwise Holdings Ltd :

* Company and vendor entered into s&p agreement

* Net proceeds from subscription, after deduction of related expenses, are estimated to be approximately hk$59.9 million

* Deal at an aggregate consideration of hk$85.0 million

* Company and subscriber entered into subscription agreement

* Pursuant to s&p agreement company agreed to acquire and vendor agreed to sell sale shares and sale loan

* Company intends to apply net proceeds from subscription for the acquisition

* Vendor being china star entertainment (bvi) limited, target company is ace season holdings limited

* Co to allot and issue and subscriber to subscribe for a total of 363.6 million subscription shares at subscription price of hk$0.165 per subscription share

