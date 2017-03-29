New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 29 China Healthwise Holdings Ltd :
* Company and vendor entered into s&p agreement
* Net proceeds from subscription, after deduction of related expenses, are estimated to be approximately hk$59.9 million
* Deal at an aggregate consideration of hk$85.0 million
* Company and subscriber entered into subscription agreement
* Pursuant to s&p agreement company agreed to acquire and vendor agreed to sell sale shares and sale loan
* Company intends to apply net proceeds from subscription for the acquisition
* Vendor being china star entertainment (bvi) limited, target company is ace season holdings limited
* Co to allot and issue and subscriber to subscribe for a total of 363.6 million subscription shares at subscription price of hk$0.165 per subscription share
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.