BRIEF-China Hengshi Foundation says Pan Fei received advance notice of administrative penalties

June 30 (Reuters) - China Hengshi Foundation Co Ltd :

* ‍Pan Fei, independent non-executive director received advance notice of administrative penalties and prohibition to access market​

* ‍Notice issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission​

* CSRC also intends to issue warning on Pan in relation to suspected illegal acts of information disclosure of Yabaite

* ‍CSRC intends to issue warnings and impose fines on members of board of directors, and senior management of Jiangsu Yabaite​

* ‍Notice in relation to suspected illegal acts of information disclosure of Jiangsu Yabaite Technology​