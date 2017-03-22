UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 22 China Hkbridge Holdings Ltd-
* Lender entered into loan facility agreement with borrower, guarantor a and guarantor b
* Lender has agreed to provide a loan facility of not more than rmb200 million
* Term is two years commencing from actual date of drawdown of loan amount Source text (bit.ly/2o4uIZm) Further company coverage:
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)