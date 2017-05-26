BRIEF-China U-ton Holdings to offer for subscription up to 100 million placing shares
* co to offer for subscription and partners capital securitieshas to procure as placing agent placees to subscribe for up to 100 million placing shares
May 26 China Hkbridge Holdings Ltd
* Lender, an indirect unit of co, entered into loan facility agreement with borrower
* Loan amount carries interest at an interest rate of 18% per annum during term
* Lender has agreed to provide a loan facility of RMB200 million to borrower for a period of two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board has proposed a payment of final cash dividend of hk1.0 cent per share for year ended 31 march 2017