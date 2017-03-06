BRIEF-Internity shareholders to vote on FY 2016 div. of 0.07 zloty/shr
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS ARE TO VOTE ON JUNE 21 ON DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 OF 0.07 ZLOTY PER SHARE
March 6 China Household Holdings Ltd
* Issue Of Convertible Bonds
* Company entered into subscription agreements with not less than six subscribers (including Luo Jianhua )
* Subscribers to subscribe or procure subscription by its nominee(s) for convertible bonds in principal amount of hk$93 million
* Subscribers to subscribe bonds in hk$93 million with rights to convert into 465 million conversion shares at initial conversion price of hk$0.20
FRANKFURT, May 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.