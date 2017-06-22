Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 22 China Household Holdings Ltd:
* Seeks trading halt from 22 June 2017 pending release of a clarification announcement in relation to a recent research report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.