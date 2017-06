June 21 China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd

* Issue Of Tier II Capital Bonds

* Received approval from China Banking Regulatory Commission on issue of tier II capital bonds by company

* According to approval from CBRC, co is approved to issue tier II capital bonds in an amount not exceeding rmb10 billion

* Proceeds from issue of bond will be used to replenish capital and improve capital adequacy ratio of company