Feb 16 Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Says shareholder China Huarong Asset Management plans to unload up to 9.4 million shares in the company at no lower than 9.5 yuan ($1.39) per share in next six months

($1 = 6.8582 Chinese yuan renminbi)