a day ago
BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company updates on debt restructuring
July 3, 2017 / 1:38 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company updates on debt restructuring

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :

* Has been informed by Yang Kai, its Chairman & controlling shareholder, that his debt restructuring adviser expects to engage with creditors

* Adviser believes it is unlikely for creditors of YK Entities to agree debt restructuring if such creditors' exposure to co is not resolved at same time

* Been informed that debt restructuring proposals contemplate grouping businesses &/or assets of group & selected YK entities under intermediate holding co Source text (bit.ly/2uhID2f) Further company coverage:

