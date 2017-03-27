March 28 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company
Ltd
* Noted that during morning trading session on 24 March
2017, price of shares in company dropped to an intra-session low
of HK$0.25 per share
* Noted rumours that controlling shareholder of company,
Yang Kai, has misappropriated RMB3 billion
* Categorically denies having approved issue of any forged
invoices and does not believe there to be any misappropriation
* Noted rumours that Bank Of China undertook audit of co and
discovered large number of forged invoices issued by members of
group
* Media has also reported that company has lost contact with
one of its executive directors, Ge Kun
* Also come to Yang Kai's attention that company had been
late in some bank payments
* There are also market rumours that shares of co pledged by
its controlling shareholder have been subject of margin calls
and sold
