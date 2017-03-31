WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 31 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd
* Hong kong court rejects application to freeze company assets in Hong Kong
* Company requires additional time to verify its financial position before an update can be given to shareholders
* Song kungang, Gu Ruixia, Tsui Kei Pang and Kan Yu Leung Peter, has tendered his resignation as an independent non-executive director
* Ge Kun, one of company's executive directors remains uncontactable
* Noted press articles that report on a mainland asset management company having applied to court of first instance for orders to freeze assets in hong kong of co
* "absent any other material development, company intends to announce another update in week commencing 10 april 2017"
* Noted press articles on a mainland asset management co applying to court for orders to freeze assets in hong kong of yang kai, his wife and champ harvest ltd
* Company has also lodged a missing person's report with hong kong police as Ge Kun was last known to be in hong kong
* Gopher Asset Management alleged in their application, that it was a creditor of one of co's subsidiaries in Mainland China
* Trading in shares of company on stock exchange has been halted with effect from 24 march 2017
* "until such time as board has been able to ascertain an updated position of co's financial position, suspension will remain in place' Source text (bit.ly/2nDRSqu) Further company coverage:
COLOMBO The number of people known to have been killed in floods and landslides in Sri Lanka rose to 113, officials said on Saturday, as the country appealed for international assistance.