June 1 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd

* Debt restructuring adviser has been appointed to assist in formulating and negotiating a possible restructuring with creditors.

* As of 31 may, group is aware of 16 additional legal proceedings initiated in prc by third parties against certain members of group

* Group is aware of 16 additional legal proceedings where claims in aggregate, are approximately rmb421.8 million.

* Sales for April 2017 was approximately rmb257 million, down by about 41.3% when compared to corresponding month in 2016

* Group's sales for FY2016/2017 was approximately rmb5.504 billion representing an increase of approximately 21.6%

* Yang Jianing has been appointed as a vice-president of group

* "Group continues to do business in ordinary course" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)