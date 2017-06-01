June 1 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd
* Debt restructuring adviser has been appointed to assist in
formulating and negotiating a possible restructuring with
creditors.
* As of 31 may, group is aware of 16 additional legal
proceedings initiated in prc by third parties against certain
members of group
* Group is aware of 16 additional legal proceedings where
claims in aggregate, are approximately rmb421.8 million.
* Sales for April 2017 was approximately rmb257 million,
down by about 41.3% when compared to corresponding month in 2016
* Group's sales for FY2016/2017 was approximately rmb5.504
billion representing an increase of approximately 21.6%
* Yang Jianing has been appointed as a vice-president of
group
* "Group continues to do business in ordinary course"
