June 5 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd

* As at 31 March 2017, total estimated assets net of provision of group was approximately RMB26.22 billion

* Trading in shares of co will remain suspended

* As at 31 March 2017, group's estimated total indebtedness was approximately RMB26.73 billion

* Company will not be in a position to publish audited results of group for year ended 31 March 2017 on or before 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: