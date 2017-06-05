BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy updates on board membership
June 23 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :
June 5 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd
* As at 31 March 2017, total estimated assets net of provision of group was approximately RMB26.22 billion
* Trading in shares of co will remain suspended
* As at 31 March 2017, group's estimated total indebtedness was approximately RMB26.73 billion
* Company will not be in a position to publish audited results of group for year ended 31 March 2017 on or before 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.