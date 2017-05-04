BRIEF-Swift Networks wins infrastructure project
* Swift wins Rio Tinto hope downs infrastructure project-sw1.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd
* Expected consolidated net profit attributable for three months ended 31 march may record increase by over 700%
* Expected result due to capital strength of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Swift wins Rio Tinto hope downs infrastructure project-sw1.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vicki Allen will succeed Peter Ritchie as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: