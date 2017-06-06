Allianz to cut 700 jobs in Germany in next 3 years -Sueddeutsche
BERLIN, June 23 Allianz is planning to cut 700 jobs in Germany over the next three years, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday, citing company sources.
BEIJING, June 6 The Shanghai International Energy Exchange Ltd, or INE, said on Tuesday it has approved another 46 futures companies as members for the exchange that is set to launch China's long-awaited crude oil contract later this year.
* INE earlier approved 92 futures firms as members
* Had earlier approved 12 Chinese banks as custodians for clients' deposit funds
* Started simulation test trade in May
* Source link: bit.ly/2sb81IB
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu)
BERLIN, June 23 Allianz is planning to cut 700 jobs in Germany over the next three years, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday, citing company sources.
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.