BRIEF-Edifier Technology to dissolve environmental protection engineering unit
* Says co decides to dissolve its Beijing-based controlling environmental protection engineering unit
May 10 China Information Technology Development Ltd:
* Expected to record a profit of no less than approximately HK$5 million for three months ended 31 March 2017
* Expected profit was due to unaudited fair value gain on securities investments of approximately HK$12.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says co decides to dissolve its Beijing-based controlling environmental protection engineering unit
* STARTS COOPERATION WITH K3 SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)