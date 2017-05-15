BRIEF-Synertone Communication posts FY loss attributable HK$196.693 mln
* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividends in respect of years ended 31 March 2017 and 2016.
May 15 China Information Technology Development Ltd:
* Qtrly profit attributable amounted to approximately HK$9.8 million (2016: loss of approximately HK$9.9 million)
* Turnover for three months ended 31 March was about HK$11.4 million, up 510 percent Source text: (bit.ly/2qIh8QN) Further company coverage:
* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividends in respect of years ended 31 March 2017 and 2016.
BOSTON, June 20 Major oil companies like Exxon Mobil and BP Plc have thrown their support behind a carbon tax plan proposed by a group of elder Republican statesmen, according to an advertisement published in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.