May 10 China Innovationpay Group Ltd:

* Board does not recommend payment of an interim dividend for three months period ended 31 March 2017

* Qtrly loss attributable to owners of company HK$22.2 million versus loss of HK$ 21.1 million

* Qtrly turnover HK$24.6mln versus HK$8.3 million