UPDATE 1-Britain says some of Manchester bomber's network potentially still at large
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
March 20 China Innovationpay Group Ltd :
* Trading in shares of China Innovationpay Group Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. on March 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.