July 3 (Reuters) - China International Travel Service Co Ltd :

* Says its unit plans to use 38.8 million yuan to buy 51 percent stake in a duty-free sales company (the target firm)

* The stake acquisition depends on whether the target firm can win the bid of duty free store management right in Beijing Capital Airport

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6tSJbG

