BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 12 China Investment And Finance Group Ltd
* Group is expected to record a significant increase in consolidated net profit for year ended 31 march 2017
* Profit is mainly due to increase in net profit on listed investments
Source text (bit.ly/2p5yDcg)
Further company coverage:
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: