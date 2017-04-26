BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 27 China Investment Fund International Holdings Ltd
* Proposes to raise not less than about hk$62.0 million and not more than about hk$66.0 million before expenses
* Proposes to raise by issuing not less than 110.7 million offer shares and not more than 117.8 million offer shares
* Offer shares at subscription price of hk$0.56 per offer share
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.