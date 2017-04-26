April 27 China Investment Fund International Holdings Ltd

* Proposes to raise not less than about hk$62.0 million and not more than about hk$66.0 million before expenses

* Proposes to raise by issuing not less than 110.7 million offer shares and not more than 117.8 million offer shares

* Offer shares at subscription price of hk$0.56 per offer share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)