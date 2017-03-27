BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
March 28 China Its Holdings Co Ltd:
* FY revenue increased by approximately rmb208.3 million to approximately rmb2.53 billion
* FY profit attributable to owners of the company was rmb75.5 million, compared to a loss of approximately rmb278.5 million
* No dividend was proposed by the company for the years ended december 31, 2016 and december 31, 2015
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing