BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
March 24 China Its Holdings Co Ltd-
* Jiangsu Zhongzhi and Beijing Zhixun, both of which are indirectly wholly-owned subsidiaries of company, entered into equity transfer agreement
* Entered into equity transfer agreement with beijing guangwei, target company and founders
* Jiangsu Zhongzhi agreed to acquire and Beijing Guangwei agreed to transfer interest in target company for rmb92 million Source text (bit.ly/2nvHva8) Further company coverage:
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: