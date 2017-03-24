March 24 China Its Holdings Co Ltd-

* Jiangsu Zhongzhi and Beijing Zhixun, both of which are indirectly wholly-owned subsidiaries of company, entered into equity transfer agreement

* Entered into equity transfer agreement with beijing guangwei, target company and founders

* Jiangsu Zhongzhi agreed to acquire and Beijing Guangwei agreed to transfer interest in target company for rmb92 million Source text (bit.ly/2nvHva8) Further company coverage: