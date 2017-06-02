BRIEF-Heiwa Real Estate REIT to issue REIT bonds worth 2.8 bln yen
* Says it will issue first series REIT bonds worth 1 billion yen
June 2 China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd
June 2 China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd

* In may 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb3,419.4 million
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28