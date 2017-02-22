BRIEF-Beni Stabili adjusts conversion price for convertible bonds due 2021
* SAYS CONVERSION PRICE OF BONDS INTO ORDINARY SHARES HAS BEEN MODIFIED FROM € 1.0001 TO € 0.9853 STARTING FROM 29 MAY
Feb 22 China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd
* Entered into a purchase agreement with HSBC, DBS Bank, Goldman Sachs (Asia), Standard Chartered Bank, BOC, Hong Kong Branch And Shanghai Pudong Development Bank
* New notes are expected to be issued on 3 March 2017
* proposed Issuance Of U.S.$500 mln 3.60 Per Cent. Guaranteed Senior Notes Due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS CONVERSION PRICE OF BONDS INTO ORDINARY SHARES HAS BEEN MODIFIED FROM € 1.0001 TO € 0.9853 STARTING FROM 29 MAY
BANGKOK, May 29 Thailand's central bank remains worried about a strong baht and short-term capital inflows, the governor said on Monday, as the currency traded near its highest against the dollar in more than 22 months.