May 2 China Kangda Food Co Ltd :
* Deal with group A vendors for a total consideration of
HK$331.3 million
* Vendors and offeror entered into share purchase agreement
on 21 April 2017
* Group A vendors have conditionally agreed to sell, and
offeror has conditionally agreed to purchase group A sale shares
* Application has been made by co for resumption of trading
in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 2 May 2017
* Zensho Holdings (group b vendor) has agreed to sell, and
offeror has agreed to purchase 52.3 million shares for HK$70.1
million
