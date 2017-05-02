May 2 China Kangda Food Co Ltd :

* Deal with group A vendors for a total consideration of HK$331.3 million

* Vendors and offeror entered into share purchase agreement on 21 April 2017

* Group A vendors have conditionally agreed to sell, and offeror has conditionally agreed to purchase group A sale shares

* Application has been made by co for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 2 May 2017

* Zensho Holdings (group b vendor) has agreed to sell, and offeror has agreed to purchase 52.3 million shares for HK$70.1 million