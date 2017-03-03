BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 China Lending Corp:
* China Lending Corporation announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* Qtrly net interest income $6.14 million versus $6.00 million
* China Lending Corp qtrly revenues $8.6 million versus $8.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.