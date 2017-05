March 8 China Lng Group Ltd :

* Expected to record decrease in consolidated net profit and consolidated profit attributable to equity shareholders of Co for year ended 31 Dec 2016

* Expected result mainly due to incompletion of an investment project

* Expected to record a decrease in consolidated net profit and consolidated profit attributable for fy by more than 60 pct and 75 pct, respectively.