March 15 China Lodging Group Ltd

* China Lodging Group, Limited reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue RMB 1.67 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 1.68 billion

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 8 to 12 percent

* Sees q1 2017 revenue up 7.2 to 8.4 percent

* China Lodging Group Ltd - basic earnings per ads were us$0.26 for q4

* China Lodging Group Ltd - guidance for q1 2017 net revenues growth of 7.2 percent to 8.4 percent

* China Lodging Group Ltd - full year 2017 net revenues growth of 8 percent to 12 percent

* China Lodging Group Ltd says "we remain positive about long-term prospects about China travel industry"

* China lodging group ltd - revpar was rmb158 in q4 of 2016, compared with rmb149 in q4 of 2015

* China Lodging Group Ltd - excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted diluted earnings per ads were us$0.28 for quarter

* China Lodging Group Ltd - qtrly diluted earnings per ads were us$0.25

* China Lodging Group Ltd - occupancy rate for all hotels in operation was 84.7% in q4 of 2016, compared with 84.3% in q4 of 2015

* China Lodging Group Ltd - same-hotel revpar was RMB157 for q4 of 2016, a 2.5% increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: